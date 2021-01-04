Gen. Soleimani flag-bearer of fight against terrorism: envoy

Speaking in an interview with Telesur TV Network on Mon., Hossein Gharibi called martyr Gen. Soleimani as the standard-bearer of the fight against terrorism in the international arena.

He said that efforts and international coalitions to counter serious threats of ISIL and defeat of terrorism in the region were ‘ineffective’, adding that martyr Gen. Soleimani's efforts to organize a popular mobilization to create a united front against ISIL terrorism led to the complete defeat of terrorism.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the envoy pointed to the increase in the volume of transactions in currencies other than US dollar at international level and considered it as a long-term view of governments in dealing with possible US future sanctions.

Gharibi also recalled the adverse effects of sanctions on the Iranian government's ability to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, disease and said, "Unilateral and illegal US sanctions in this period are a clear example of "collective human rights violations” and a “crime against humanity."

