Iran model for Muslims in world: Nigeria’s leader Zakzay

Speaking in an interview with Iranian-based Arabic Language TV Network “Al-Alam” on Tuesday evening, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky expounded on the movement of Shia Muslims in this country, role of Saudi Arabia especially Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman against them (Nigeria's Shia Muslims) and unsparing support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Shia Muslims and the oppressed people in the world especially Nigeria.

He expressed his thanks for Iranian government in supporting the Shia Muslims in Nigeria which stood by them firmly and is still standing by them.

Stating that countries especially Muslims took Islamic Revolution of Iran as a role model, Sheikh Zakzaky emphasized that expansion of School of Ahl ul-Bayt, which was unknown before the Islamic Revolution, was the salient outcomes of the Islamic Revolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nigeria’s prominent leader pointed to the role of Saudi Arabi in killing of the Nigerian Muslims and stated that Crown Price of Saudi Arabia in an interview with New York Times had said in a threatening tone that his country has suppressed a movement similar to Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon and prevented Zakzany from forming similar to what is in Iran.

