Resistance to fight using Soleimani’s strategies

“The Resistance will fight according to the strategy of Haj Qasem in any future war and the victory in these wars will be result of his efforts,” Sheikh Nabil Qaouk, a member of Hezbollah Council, told Al Manar on the occasion of the first anniversary of Gen. Soleimani’s assassination by US terrorist forces.

Haj Qasem and Haj Imad Mughniyeh had formed a united team to transfer Iran’s experiences to Lebanon and Palestine, he said.

When Martyr Soleimani took charge of IRGC Quds Force, he received recommendations from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on the need for strengthening the Resistance movements.

Soleimani wished to see a day when Resistance could target Zionist regime’s strategic and military centers and his wish was realized before his martyrdom, Qaouk said.

Haj Qasem played a crucial role in establishing missile systems able to surround the Zionist regime and now, the great equation of deterrence has been formed accordingly.

