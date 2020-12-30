Martyr Soleimani always on front lines of war: Nasrallah

"In the 33-day war, Martyr Soleimani helped us a lot. Iraqi commanders told us that he was always at the forefront of the fight against ISIL beside the Iraqi and Syrian military forces," said Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in an interview with Press TV.

"Martyr Soleimani's presence in Lebanon in the first days of the war was very vital and important," he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah pointed to his friendship with Martyr Soleimani, saying, "One of the divine blessings that I received in my life was the acquaintance with Martyr Qasem Soleimani. I was always ready to sacrifice my life for Martyr Soleimani."

"He served Islam, Muslims, the Ummah and the Resistance more than anyone else," he stressed.

ZZ/FNA13991010000081