His speech will take place at 6:00 pm (Lebanon Local Time).

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah will also address hosts of political issues in his speech.

Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3 by the US terrorist forces.

