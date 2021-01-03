Iran to determine time, place of revenge for Soleimani

He added that Tehran does not rule out the possibility that the United States will commit another act of stupidity against Iran.

"Iran still has enough time to avenge the blood of the ex IRGC Chief Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani," he said, "This is a definite issue that will be done at the right time and place."

"It is Iran that determines the time and place of revenge for Soleimani's assassination, not the United States," he underlined.

"This revenge must have the greatest impact on the enemy and gain the most support from the Islamic world," the Iranian General said.

"The United States is exhausted of being in full readiness and waiting for Iran to avenge Qassem Soleimani," he added.

