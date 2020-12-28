S Korea detects 1st UK Covid-19 cases: KDCA

With the country having detected its first cases of Britain’s new coronavirus variant, President Moon Jae-in has denied accusations that the South Korean government is not yet prepared for the start of its vaccination campaign, Russia Today reported.

The new variant is more transmissible than others currently circulating, according to health experts. It was found in three people who had flown to South Korea from London on December 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency stated on Monday.

Seoul is extending a ban on direct flights from Britain for another week until January 7, officials said, adding that passengers arriving from the UK and South Africa will be required to undergo testing before departure.

Meanwhile, President Moon has dismissed criticism that South Korea’s Covid-19 vaccine procurement policy had been slow. Concerns that the country might not yet have secured enough vaccines, or that they would arrive too late, were not true, he said.

“We are proceeding [with the program] smoothly in accordance with our original policy,” the president stressed. The government had put a special support system into operation “several months earlier,” he noted, explaining that the country had “already secured enough volume” of vaccines.

South Korea has reported a total of 57,680 coronavirus cases, and 819 deaths and Seoul is accelerating its efforts to acquire additional doses of vaccines in preparation for an emergency situation.

Health authorities have already signed contracts with AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Pfizer to obtain vaccines for a total of 36 million people, and negotiations are continuing with Moderna about vaccines for 10 million more. The president also pledged to support vaccine development by domestic drug makers to achieve “vaccine sovereignty.”

