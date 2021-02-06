Iran extends UK flight bans to February 19

According to a statement by CAO on Saturday, the flights to and from the UK will remain suspended for another month, due to the new Covid-19 strain that is spreading rapidly in that country.

The measure was initially enforced on Dec. 22, 2020, for a fortnight at the request of the Health Ministry and the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

The statement adds that in addition to the cancellations, the connection flights from other countries, especially European countries, have been completely restricted and controlled, and these restrictions continue until further notice.

It is also specified that countries such as Japan, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and several other countries where alarming mutant variants were reported as of Jan. 21 were also subject to strict health laws, and those visiting or residing in such countries within the past two weeks were also banned from entering Iran.

