Iraqi army targets ISIL positions in Kirkuk

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country and Iraqi forces launched a new operation against the remnants of the Takfiris in the country, Baghdad Today reported.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces targeted ISIL remnants' positions in Kirkuk and discovered and destroyed a number of Takfiri tunnels during the operation.

The operation came as the Iraqi Armed Forces General Command announced the start of the fifth phase of operation in Basra.

Iraq Defense Ministry spokesperson Yahya Rasoul said that the main purpose of this operation is to deal with the remnants of ISIL elements.

In the first hours of the fifth phase of the operation, Iraqi forces managed to identify and arrest a number of wanted elements, he added, saying that the news of this operation will be announced later.

The ISIL terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

