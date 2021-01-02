Syrian army launches extensive operations against ISIL

On Friday, Syrian army forces and allies launched a large-scale operation called "Ambush of al-Badieh" in the southern deserts of Syria’s Deir ez-Zur.

The operation comes as ISIL terrorists have repeatedly attacked positions of Syrian government forces and civilians in recent weeks, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

In this operation, loyal forces entitled “Popular Volunteer Forces” are present alongside the Syrian army, and Russian fighter jets have carried out dozens of airstrikes against terrorist positions.

The Syrian army's attack on ISIL comes two days after a Syrian army bus was attacked by ISIL elements on Deir ez-Zur Palmyra road near the Kabajb area on Wednesday last week, killing 28 people and eight others were injured.

MA/FNA13991013001014