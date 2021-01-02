A mosque attacked twice in 2 weeks in Germany: Report

In the early hours of New Year's Day, Fatih Mosque in the town of Sontheim came under attack causing material damage, said Ali Ozdemir, the chairman of the mosque’s foundation, Anadolu reported.

The window and a wooden bank outside the mosque, run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, were broken, he said.

“In the recent two weeks, this has been the second attack on our mosque,” Ozdemir said, adding that the community of the mosque and foundation’s members are worried.

Members of the German Mosque Foundation have expressed concern to the police about the repeat of attack and an investigation is ongoing.

Fatih Mosque, run by the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, was first attacked on Dec. 18.

