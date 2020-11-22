Gunmen attack Nigerian mosque, kill 5, abduct many: Report

Residents said the incident happened at Dutsen Gari community of Kanoma District of Maru. They said dozens of militants wielding sophisticated weapons arrived the community on motorbikes, shooting to scare and kill, TRT reported.

Residents said the gunmen arrived in the community when the locals were at the mosque attending Juma’at prayer

They invaded the mosque dispersing the congregants and abducting over 40 persons including the Imam, a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

He said many of the residents fled to the bush with bullet wounds and later returned from their hiding before going for treatment after the gunmen had left with many other congregants.

According to local media reports, Nigerian security forces went to the area after learning of the incident and began an investigation.

Although no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack; such attacks are attributed to the Boko Haram Takfiri terrorist group.

Boko Haram declared its existence in 2000 and has killed more than 20,000 people since 2009 through acts of violence.

MA/PR