Jun 12, 2020, 3:02 PM

Four people killed in Kabul mosque blast

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – A blast in a Kabul mosque during Friday prayers killed at least four people and wounded many more, Afghanistan’s interior ministry said on Friday.

“Explosives placed inside the Shir Shah-E-Suri Mosque exploded during Friday prayers,” said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, adding that the West Kabul Friday Prayer leader was also killed.

Tariq Arian had no additional details about the explosion in Afghanistan's capital.

Eyewitnesses say more than a dozen Afghans were injured in the blast as well.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Violence has increased in Afghanistan in recent weeks. Earlier this month, ISIL terrorists killed a prayer leader in a mosque in Kabul and left eight others wounded.

