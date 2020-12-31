Rouhani calls assassination of Soleimani 'unforgivable crime'

Trump was similar to Iraqi deposed dictator Saddam Hussein. He (Saddam) imposed eight years of war on Iran (1980-1988) and finally, he was toppled. US President imposed three years of tough economic war on Iran, so that Trump atrocities and crimes against humanity will go down in history.

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of a number of 25 projects in water and electricity industry on Thu., held in Hafeziyeh Complex of Tehran through videoconference, Rouhani pointed to the revival of Lake Urmia as a great and giant task conducted in the country during his administration.

Giant steps have been taken in the 11th and 12th government dubbed “Hope and Prudence” in the field of environment in the northwest part of the country, in particular, he said, adding, “It is hoped that all these efforts would bear fruit to celebrate the revival of Lake Urmia in early next year.”

"If we had left Lake Urmia without any supervision, this lake would have dried up completely in 2017 and consequently, life in northwestern region of the country would have been jeopardized and then all people of the region had to migrate to other cities,” he added.

These 25 water and electricity projects were put into operation in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Mazandaran and Isfahan.

"Kani Sib" Dam in Piranshahr, main irrigation and drainage networks in Karamabad (West Aras) in West Azerbaijan, six small-scale power plants in Mazandaran and Isfahan provinces, 14 substations and power distribution network in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Ardabil, Isfahan and Mazandaran, water supply project to 13 villages as well as power supply project 57 villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Ardabil and Mazandaran are of the projects that became operational.

"Kani Sib" Dam will transfer 600 million cubic meters of water to Lake Urmia, which is part of rehabilitation plan of this lake. So, the water of this dam will reach Lake Urmia through a 36-kilometer tunnel.

