Sources reveal info. about UAE's secret contacts with Iran

Some diplomatic sources revealed the UAE officials' secret contacts with Iran and their insistence that they were not involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported.

The UAE has recently had contacts with Iran, stressing that it was not involved in the recent events in Iran, the same report confirmed.

The diplomatic sources based in Cairo noted that during these contacts the UAE has discussed naval security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its non-participation in the Fakhrizadeh assassination.

The sources said that the rulers of Dubai are very worried about Iran's retaliatory attacks because the country's economy is completely dependent on its security and any retaliatory operation inside the UAE will destroy its economy, which is based on trade and tourism.

