Dec 17, 2020, 12:45 PM

Enemy's maximum pressure policy failed: IRGC Chief cmdr.

TEHRAN, Dec. 17 (MNA) – Stating that Iran will never lose to the enemy, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the maximum pressure policy of the enemy has failed.

"The enemy no longer has the ability to threaten and we will never lose to the enemy," said Major General Hossein Salami. 

"Neither the maximum pressure prevented the Iranian nation from continuing its path and independence, nor the pressures of the enemy stopped this country from expanding its defense power and missiles. Neither the assassination of some Iranians like Fakhrizadeh stopped the nation from continuing the path of scientific progress, nor did the martyrdom of our great commander [Martyr Soleimani] stopped us from continuing our path," he added.

