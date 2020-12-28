Army ready to repel any possible threat against country

Speaking in a meeting with members of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Monday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari reiterated that all units of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran are ready to repel any possible threat against the country decisively.

The need to review and upgrade the Army’s budget in the credit lines of next year’s budget bill (2021 Budget Bill) and the government’s obligation to prioritize the defense budget of the Armed Forces are of the main topics of discussion.

In this meeting, Real Admiral Sayyari expounded on the most important activities of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran in operational, intelligence and strategic fields.

