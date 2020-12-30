Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 30

Kayhan
Military drill in Gaza; Israelis on alert
Iran starts human test of COVID-19 vaccine
Iranian, Iraqi judiciary chiefs discuss commanders’ terror case
Resistance groups to continue Martyr Soleimani’s path
Shahrvand
Govt. Spox: World to be safer without murderer of Gen. Soleimani
Khorasan
Hopes raise after first Iranian COVID-19 vaccine goes for test
Jomhoori Eslami
Iran starts human testing of first domestic COVID1-9 vaccine
MP says FATF bill to impact all financial transactions directly or indirectly
Martyr Soleimani’s banner installed in Gaza streets; message to Zionists!
Turkish FM calls anti-Iran sanctions ‘illegal’
Iran
Iran starts human trial of coronavirus vaccine
Etela’at
First Iranian COVID-19 vaccine trialed amid sanctions
US troops’ withdrawal from Iraq to guarantee regional security
Govt. spox: Implementing FATF bills to impact all financial transactions
MR
