Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Dec. 30

Kayhan

Military drill in Gaza; Israelis on alert

Iran starts human test of COVID-19 vaccine

Iranian, Iraqi judiciary chiefs discuss commanders’ terror case

Resistance groups to continue Martyr Soleimani’s path

Shahrvand

Govt. Spox: World to be safer without murderer of Gen. Soleimani

Khorasan

Hopes raise after first Iranian COVID-19 vaccine goes for test

Jomhoori Eslami

Iran starts human testing of first domestic COVID1-9 vaccine

MP says FATF bill to impact all financial transactions directly or indirectly

Martyr Soleimani’s banner installed in Gaza streets; message to Zionists!

Turkish FM calls anti-Iran sanctions ‘illegal’

Iran

Iran starts human trial of coronavirus vaccine

Etela’at

First Iranian COVID-19 vaccine trialed amid sanctions

US troops’ withdrawal from Iraq to guarantee regional security

Govt. spox: Implementing FATF bills to impact all financial transactions

MR