Overcoming all problems, neutralizing sanctions “possible”

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint meeting held between heads of three branches of government on Monday, he said, “Today, unity, amity and cohesion between legislative executive and judiciary branches is a necessity and a fundamental strategy.”

He pointed to the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and added, “Today, noble people of the country is grappling with livelihood problems as well as coronavirus pandemic. Under such circumstances, all responsible organizations should tackle the aforementioned two problems which have affected people’s livelihood significantly.”

The country enjoys high capacities and capabilities both materially and spiritually and can overcome all problems, he said and called on responsible officials to follow up the basic strategy of neutralizing sanctions imposed against the country powerfully.

