  1. Iran
Dec 13, 2020, 11:02 PM

Despite sanctions:

Inauguration of over 10,000 hospital beds in Iran exceptional

Inauguration of over 10,000 hospital beds in Iran exceptional

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Health Minister said that more than 10,000 hospital beds inaugurated in Iran under the severe US sanctions and in the Covid-19 crisis which is exceptional in recent decades.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 64 health projects in South Khorasan province on Sunday, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki spoke about Iran’s progress under cruel sanctions and pressures amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time, both before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we have inaugurated more than 10,000 hospital beds under the severe sanctions and in the Covid-19 crisis”, said the Minister.

He also criticized the inhuman move of the Americans in terms of blocking Iranian patients’ access to medicine, vaccines through freezing Iranian assets.

Earlier on December 5, Namaki had referred to the effects of sanctions on the Islamic Republic, adding that the US has recently prevented Iran to receive a consignment of flu vaccine which was purchased from France.

RHM/IRN84145102

News Code 167108

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News