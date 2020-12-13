Inauguration of over 10,000 hospital beds in Iran exceptional

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 64 health projects in South Khorasan province on Sunday, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki spoke about Iran’s progress under cruel sanctions and pressures amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time, both before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we have inaugurated more than 10,000 hospital beds under the severe sanctions and in the Covid-19 crisis”, said the Minister.

He also criticized the inhuman move of the Americans in terms of blocking Iranian patients’ access to medicine, vaccines through freezing Iranian assets.

Earlier on December 5, Namaki had referred to the effects of sanctions on the Islamic Republic, adding that the US has recently prevented Iran to receive a consignment of flu vaccine which was purchased from France.

