FM spox rejects US claims about Baghdad rocket attacks

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman rejected the baseless allegations made by the US about the involvement of Iran in the recent rocket attack on Baghdad's International Zone near the US embassy.

Saeed Khatibzadeh's remarks came after the US Central Command claimed Wednesday that the Sunday rocket attack on Baghdad's International Zone near the US embassy was "almost certainly conducted by an Iranian-backed rogue militia group."

FM Zarif offers congratulations on Christmas

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif extended congratulations on the advent of Christmas to all Christians around the world.

"The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season."

Iran self-sufficient in natural gas supply: NIGC

The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said Iran is fully self-sufficient in natural gas supply and has no imports.

In an interview with SHANA, Hassan Montazer Torbati said, "We do not import gas and the needs of the whole country are met from domestic sources for the time being."

Iran petchem revenues to reach $25b in 2021

Iranian oil minister announced on Thurs. that the country's petrochemical income is expected to reach $25 billion at the end of the next Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2022).

According to Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iran could earn $11 billion of revenues in the first boom of its petrochemical industry seven years ago, and in the second jump, the income is expected to reach $25 billion at the end of the next Iranian calendar year.

AFC includes Faghani, Azmoun in Men Team of Year 2020

The AFC Men Team of the Year 2020 published by the IFFHS includes Iran's international referee Alireza Faghani and forward Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun capped another brilliant season for Zenit St Petersburg by finishing as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer in July.

He scored 17 goals for the Russian giants.

Faghani, the 42-year-old referee, who whistles in the A-League, has been also named as the best referee in the AFC team.

Iran launches major petrochemical projects

Iran launched three major petrochemical projects, which will bring its petrochemical production capacity to nearly 77 million tons per year.

The projects, namely the olefin and sulfur recovery units of Ilam Petrochemical Plant, the potassium sulfate unit of Urmia Petrochemical Plant and Hegmataneh Petchem Plant, were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani via video conference on Thursday.

Zarif lashes out at Trump on Baghdad rocket attack claims

Iran’s Foreign Minister has lambasted US President Donald Trump for accusing Iran of being behind the recent rocket attacks on the American embassy in Baghdad.

“Putting your own citizens at risk abroad won't divert attention from catastrophic failures at home,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,178 new cases, 152 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,178 COVID-19 infections and 152 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the total coronavirus cases in the country have so far reached 1,183,182 with the death toll standing at 54,308.

According to Lari, 5,371 patients are in critical condition while 924,685 patients have recovered.

Era of economic war against Iran coming to an end: Rouhani

The Iranian president said on Thursday that the life of the anti-Iranian economic war is coming to an end and the country needs to put off the flames of the US sanctions.

Making the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of major projects of the Iranian ministry of oil, Hassan Rouhani said, "The projects that are being inaugurated today proves the national power of the country that is emerging, and we are witnessing that the whole country has turned into a huge workshop of self-confidence under the economic sanctions."

CBI allocates €200mn for Covid-19 vaccine purchase

The governor of the Central Bank of Iran announced on Thurs. that he has ordered the allocation of €200mn from Iran's foreign assets for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

Abdolnasser Hemmati announced in an Instagram post, "I issued the payment order and a transfer from a [foreign] bank account (other than the resources of the Central Bank in Korea) this morning."

"Necessary follow-ups in this regard will continue unabated," he added.

Rouhani congratulates Christmas to Pope, world leaders

President Hassan Rouhani, in seperate messages, congratulated the birth of Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH) and the new year to Pope Francis and the world leaders.

In his letter message to the Pope on Thursday, which marks Christmas Eve, Rouhani said following the virtues of Jesus Christ can help the world solve social challenges. He underlined that analyzing the prophet's lifestyle, which was filled with endless kindness and tolerance, can lead to the removal of today's social and cultural challenges.

Zarif warns Trump of any adventurism on his way out

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned hawkish US President Donald Trump that any adventurism in his last days in office will bear great responsibilities for him.

“@realDonaldTrump uses a worthless photo to recklessly accuse Iran. Last time, the US ruined our region over WMD fabrications, wasting $7 TRILLION & causing 58,976 American casualties,” Zarif said on Thursday in a tweet that incorporated photos of former Republican president, George W. Bush. And Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

