Golestan exports fall to $80 million in 9 months

Iranian merchants exported over 141,000 tons of goods worth $79.29 million from the northern Golestan province during the nine months to December 20, an official at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration said.

Iran criticizes Saudi colaition for sabotaging stockholm pact

In an online conversation with Swedish Special Envoy to MENA, Iranian deputy FM criticized the Saudi coalition for sabotaging its commitments under the Stockholm Agreement.

Over 3 tons of narcotics confiscated in SE Iran

The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province have confiscated over 3 tons of different kinds of illicit drugs in the southeastern borders of the country.

IRGC Quds Force Commander meets with Iraqi officials

IRGC Quds Force Commander has reportedly held meetings with senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad.

Iran witnessing declining trend in COVID-19 deaths

Iran on Wednesday recorded 153 coronavirus deaths, showing a declining trend compared to the previous day, said an official at the country's Health Ministry.

IranAir resumes flights to Ankara after months of hiatus

Public Relations Department Director of IranAir, country’s national flag carrier airline, said that IranAir flights to Ankara airport were resumed after months of hiatus due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Documentary cinema connecting Iran to global markets

Managing Director of Iran's Farabi Cinema Foundation Alireza Tabesh said the continuation of online festivals strengthens the relationship between the audience and the organizers of these events.

Tehran, Baku agree to build power plant at Khodaafarin Dam

Iranian energy minister announced that Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic agreed to build a hydroelectric power plant at the Khodaafarin Dam.

Iran ranks 3rd in World Junior Chess C'ship

Iranian chess players managed to rank 3rd place in the final of the World Junior Chess Championship which was held online yesterday.

'Iran not worried about USS Georgia entering Persian Gulf'

An Iranian lawmaker says Tehran is not worried about the dispatching of the USS Georgia submarine to the Persian Gulf as the country is able to target the vessel.

