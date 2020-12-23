Fakhrizadeh's assassination 'black use of Technology'

Iranian Minister of Defense named martyr Fakhrizadeh's assassination 'a black use of technology'.

IRIMC calls on WHO to act against US sanction amid Covid-19

Cheif of Iran’s Medical council called on the Director-General of WHO to take appropriate measures against the US cruel sanctions preventing Iran from providing Covid-19 vaccines.

Iranian ministry of sports inks coop. MoU with Japan

In an online ceremony on Tuesday, Iran's Ministry of Sports signed a cooperation MoU with the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology.

3rd round of Iran-Azerbaijan Republic trade talks held

The third round of talks between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held through videoconference on the text of the preferential trade agreement.

Presence of all Afghan groups best guarantee of lasting peace

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran considers a comprehensive political solution with the presence of all Afghan groups as the best guarantee of lasting peace in this country.

Iran COVID-19 update: 6,208 new cases, 187 deaths

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,208 COVID-19 infections and 187 deaths due to respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Zarif, Afghan security official meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the visiting National Security Advisor to the Afghan President, Hamdullah Mohib, on Tuesday.

Iran strongly supports legitimate Afghanistan government

In his meeting with the National Security Advisor to the President of Afghanistan Mohib, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council stressed Iran's strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Tehran, Kabul security officials discuss Afghan peace process

Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor to the President of Afghanistan, met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in Tehran.

