Dec 30, 2020, 7:00 PM

Tehran, Doha to make joint documatry on Covid-19

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iran's Documentary & Experimental Film Center and the Qatari Al-Jazeera are to make a joint documentary on Covid-19.

The joint documentary, directed by Farzad Ja'fari, is titled "The Shelter" and will be ready for screening in six months.

It has reportedly taken seven months to shoot the documentary.

The documentary narrates the story of "Javad", an Iranian man who has been selected by the Iranian Health ministry to complete the construction of a semi-finished building, which is meant to be used as a hospital for Covid-19 patients under the pandemic.

The documentary's producers are Gelareh Kiazand, Kambiz Saffari, and Reza Pakravan. 

