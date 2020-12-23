Documentary cinema connecting Iran to global markets

Tabesh made the remarks after visiting the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival known as “Cinema Verite” headquarters in Tehran.

Referring to his experiences about Children and the Youth Film Festival and Cinema Verite which were held virtually, he said holding the cinematic events in an online format have its own unique characteristics that should be utilized.

Regarding the impact of documentary cinema on the promotion of society's culture, he said: "Documentary cinema is strategic for a society like Iran, which has a cultural background and diversity."

"Therefore, it is strategic to show the diverse cultural and historical manifestations and capacities of a country like Iran in comparison with its neighboring countries," Tabesh added.

Referring to the importance of marketing in documentary cinema, he explained: "Something must be done to properly promote and introduce documentary cinema. The capabilities of documentary cinema in the marketing sector should be taken seriously," he said.

The 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival opened in Tehran on Dec 15.

This week-long cinematic event is underway totally online and will be wrapped up on December 23.

The festival has several sections, including the National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections, and commemorations.

In the meantime, several expert workshops and master talks, as well as masterclasses, are being held on the sideline of the international event.

FA/PR