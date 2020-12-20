5 killed, 24 others injured in citywide shootings in Chicago

At least five people have been killed and 24 others injured in citywide shootings so far this weekend, including a half dozen people who were wounded in a single attack at a South Side gathering, the Chicago Suntimes reported.

They were at a beauty salon at about 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a person walked in and started shooting, Chicago police said.

Six people were wounded — one of them seriously — before the gunman took off, police said.

A 41-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Two men, both 48, were struck in the leg and went to the same hospital in fair condition.

A man, 32, was shot in the foot, and a woman, 36, was shot in her leg, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition. The sixth victim, a 28-year-old man, was struck in the hand and taken to South Shore Hospital in fair condition.

In fatal shootings, a death investigation is underway for two people found dead in a vehicle Saturday night in Marquette Park on the South Side, police said.

About 1:20 a.m., a man, 21, and a woman were found inside a vehicle parked in a garage in the 3200 block of West 64th Street, police said.

Both people suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Saturday evening, a 19-year-old man was killed in Douglas Park on the West Side.

He was in a vehicle about 5:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the head, neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About two hours earlier, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in South Shore.

He was on the street about 3:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue when a light-colored car pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, police said.

The 23-year-old was struck in the hip, arm, and shoulder, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Saturday morning, a 47-year-old man was fatally shot in Gresham on the South Side.

He was running from a male who was chasing him about 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when the male fired shots, striking him in the head, police said.

The man was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Alex Kinsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal shootings, three women were injured, two critically, in a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:35 a.m., they were sitting parked in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a red Cherokee Jeep fired shots into their vehicle, police said.

A 25-year-old woman was struck in the face, while another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. Both women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The third woman, 20, suffered a graze wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Saturday evening, a man was critically wounded in a shooting outside Woodlawn laundromat.

He was standing outside of a laundromat about 6:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and two people got out and fired shots, police said.

The 43-year-old was struck in the arm, abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

At least 14 other people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, 18 people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago gun violence.

MNA/PR