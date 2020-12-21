Austrian deputy FM discusses with Araghchi on JCPOA

In his talk with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi, he stressed the need to maintain and preserve integration of JCPOA.

Iranian Ambassador to Vienna Abbas Bagherpour Ardakani on Monday revealed the telephone conversation between Austrian Deputy Foreign Minister Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

In his Twitter account on Monday, Ardanaki wrote, “In a telephone conversation between Austrian Deputy Foreign Minister Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi, the two sides emphasized on the need for maintaining integration of JCPOA.”

In this bilateral talk, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interests. It was agreed that these talks should continue, he added.

It should be noted that the informal meeting of foreign ministers of Iran and P4+1 was held on Dec. 21 through videoconference and participants in a joint statement emphasized the preservation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MA/FNA13991001000974