Dec 21, 2020, 10:49 PM

Russia says US must return to JCPOA without any precondition

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Russia's Foreign Ministry in a statement pointed to a meeting of foreign ministers of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), stating that United States should return to JCPOA without any preconditions.

“Today on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended a webinar and informal meeting of JCPOA participating countries and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell participated in the JCPOA meeting," the statement is read.

In this meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov added that there are prescriptions for the improvement of JCPOA in the agreement which include the path to continuous implementation by all JCPOA member states that drafted and signed it.

The Russian Foreign Ministry statement continued that the main destabilizing factor in implementation of nuclear deal is still the destructive actions of the United States. Despite maximum US pressure, JCPOA is still maintained and UNSC Resolution 2231 is implemented as before.

Russian foreign minister reminded that full implementation of provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by the United States is not a selective matter but a commitment of each country which is emphasized in Article 25 of the UN Charter.

"We believe that the return of the United States to JCPOA should be done without any preconditions. We are ready to work with other partners on the details of JCPOA and help American side to follow it. This is in the interest of all of us,” Lavrov added.

In the course of meeting of foreign ministers of JCPOA, a joint statement was issued and contacts between JCPOA member states would continue.

