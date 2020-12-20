Pakistan emphasizes expansion of maritime ties with Iran

"Pakistan emphasizes the development of maritime relations, the establishment of passenger shipping lines, and economic activities of both sides," he said in a meeting with the Sistan-Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Department’s Director-General Behrouz Aghaei in Chabahar Port.

"Activation of passenger and cargo shipping lines, officializing land and water borders, exchange of goods and passengers, visits of Iranian and Pakistani officials to each other countries will help further develop relations because we have many cultural and social commonalities," the envoy said.

He expressed content about the made investments in Chabahr port by Iran.

He noted that in the joint economic commission of Iran and Pakistan, various issues should be raised and the necessary review should be done in order to meet some of the demands in a bid to increase mutual trade and economy.

"We are trying to get more familiar with the capacity of both countries so that investments can be made in both states," he said.

Aghaei, for his turn, said "We will welcome Pakistani investors in Chabahar port and do all the cooperation."

"Launching the Chabahar-Karachi shipping and passenger line is a necessity and we will continue our cooperation in this regard," he vowed.

"Developing Iran-Pakistan relations is a necessity and Iran invites Pakistan to join the Iran-India-Afghanistan agreement," he added.

As reported, the Pak ambassador visited the port, transit, economic and tourism capacities of Chabahar and had separate meetings with the Governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, the Director-General of its Free Zone, and other local officials of the province.

