Construction of 4 port projects kicks off in Chabahar Port

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan province Behrouz Aghaei pointed to the aforementioned four projects including construction operation of the project of sub-centers of research and rescue in coasts of the province (MRCC) in Pasabandar, complete radio coverage project of coasts of Sistan and Baluchestan province in A1 maritime zone, fire extinguishing project and drip irrigation of green space of Shahid Kalantari, Shahid Beheshti ports and also investment project for the construction of storage tanks for petroleum products on Build-Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

He pointed to the construction of Pasabandar Maritime Search and Rescue Sub-Centers and added that this project will be launched in line with promoting safety of maritime as well as acceleration of activities of maritime rescue teams within the framework of International Convention of SAR (Maritime Search and Rescue).

This project will be constructed on a land are as large as 500 square meters which is able to generate employment for 75 job-seeking people.

MA/5116261