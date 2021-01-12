Development of Iran-Pakistan trade on agenda

Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Production and Investment, and Ali Reza Razm Hosseini, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Business in their conversation emphasized the need to focus on trade, economic and political relations between the two countries.

The phone talk was held due to the request of the Pakistani embassy in Tehran.

In line with the interest of Iran and Pakistan in strengthening the trade infrastructure between the two countries, the continuation of free trade talks between Iran and Pakistan was agreed upon.

It was accorded to coordinate the plans for the 9th meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee so that the cooperation document would be signed by the two sides' officials during the future visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister's advisor to Tehran.

Trade officials of the two countries expressed interest in strengthening the infrastructure to improve trade exchanges via establishing new border markets and borders.

They also expressed content about the opening of Rimdan-Gab border and hoped for further joint borders to be opened including Pishin-Mand border in the near future.

On January 5, Mahmoud Kheyrati, the deputy commander of the Jakigour border regiment, said that the ‘Pishin’ border crossing, located in Sarbaz County in Iran’s southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province will be opened in the coming weeks to help boost the economic exchanges with Pakistan.

There are currently two border crossings, namely the Rimdan-Gabd and Mirjaveh-Taftan, operational between the Iranian and Pakistani borders.

