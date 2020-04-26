Rimdan border reopened: IRICA spox

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the Rimdan border was reopened by the Pakistani border guards on Saturday afternoon and 14 trucks carrying export goods have crossed this border.

According to the Pakistani side, only 20 trucks carrying foodstuff can cross the Rimdan border on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, he added, saying that health protocols will also be preserved due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The trans-boundary market of Rimdan which is located 130 km from Chabahar in southeast Iran will resume operation in the next few days to ease trade between Iran and Pakistan, Latifi said.

On April 20, Iran and Pakistan exchanged views on border exchanges, the latest developments on the coronavirus, as well as issues related to border trade and economic relations in meeting between the Consul General of Iran in Quetta Mohammad Rafiei and Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.

IRICA and Pakistan Customs have an agreement according to which the data related to the customs cooperation of the two countries will be exchanged electronically.

MNA/ 4909748