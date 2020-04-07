'Unilateralism virus' infects collective actions: MFA spox

"#WorldHealthDay is a timely day for rethinking abt post-corona world," wrote Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday, April 7, which marks the World Health Day under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization.

He went on to add "#CoronaCrisis is an opportunity, if the global fighting on #COVID19 will lead to global solidarity & collaboration."

Mousavi then lauded the World Health Organization (WHO) for doing its coordination task well, but stressed that "'unilateralism virus' infects collective actions," in reference to the US' undermining policies and imposition of unilateral and illegal sanctions.

As of Tuesday, 1,347,235 people across the world have been infected by COVID-19, some 74,767 have lost their lives to the virus and 286,234 have recovered.

In Iran, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 62,589, while 27,039 have recovered and 3,827 have lost their lives to the virus.

