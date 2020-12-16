Rouhani says Iran not overwhelmed with joy of Biden coming

Today the Iranian cabinet session chaired by President Hasan Rouhani.

Referring to 2015 when Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA reached between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the P5+1, Rouhani said, “That day, the world public opinion was wrongly rumored that Iran would not fulfill its commitment under the agreement, today, however, we have proved that Iran is the most committed country in the world.”

Nor the United States, neither others fulfill their obligations under the nuclear agreement he said, asserting the fact that Iranians were the only ones who did the right thing.

He went on to say, “In 2015, 5+1 stood in front of Iran at UN Security Council, but today the United States has been isolated at the international level."

Stressing that today everything has changed and Iran is self-reliant in many fields, Rouhani said, “In 2015 we had to pay millions of dollars to import gasoline, but today we export gasoline.”

According to Rouhani, in 2015, Iran had to import gas during winter, but today the country export gas in this season.

Referring to the failure of Trump, the most rebellious president, and the most law-breaking person in the United States, at the presidential election, he said, “We are not exhilarated over Biden coming, but we are very happy that Trump is leaving.”

RHM/FNA13990926000233