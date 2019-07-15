Pompeo shows reaction to Iran’s precondition for talks with US

Iran is ready to hold talks with the United States if Washington lifts sanctions and returns to the 2015 nuclear deal it quit last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Sunday, CNN reported.

“We have always believed in talks … if they lift sanctions, end the imposed economic pressure and return to the deal, we are ready to hold talks with America today, right now and anywhere,” Rouhani said in his Sunday speech.

US President Donald Trump will make the final decision for talks with Iran, Pompeo said, adding, “recent remark of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is the same offer that he offered to John F. Kerry and Barack Obama,” referring to the former US secretary of state and president.”

“President Trump will obviously make the final decision. But this is a path that the previous administration had gone down and it led to the (Iran nuclear deal) which this administration, President Trump and I both believe was a disaster,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo’s remarks came at a time that US President Donald Trump has voiced his readiness for unconditional talks with Iran.

