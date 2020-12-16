  1. Politics
Dec 16, 2020, 1:45 PM

Tunisia says no plan to normalize ties with Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – Tunisia has no plans to match Morocco's decision to recognize the Israeli regime, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said.

He insisted that establishing relations with the Zionist regime was "not on the agenda", AFP reported.

Last week, Morocco became the fourth country in the Arab League to normalize ties with the Israeli regime since August, in a flurry of diplomatic deals brokered by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan have also recently normalized ties with the Zionist regime as part of a push that weakens the Arab world's previously united front over the Palestinians' struggle for statehood.

Mechichi said, "For Tunisia, the question is not on the agenda."

The Tunisian PM said he had not been approached by the Trump administration about the issue.

