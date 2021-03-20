  1. Politics
Mar 20, 2021, 4:24 PM

Iran's veep congratulates Tunisia on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri congratulated the Prime Minister, the government and the people of Tunisia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In a message to the Prime Minister of Tunisia, Hichem Mechichi, on Saturday, Jahangiri congratulated him, the government and the people of Tunisia on the occasion of the African country’s Independence Day.

The Iranian first vice president expressed hope that the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries, will lead to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two nations in all fields.

The process of Tunisian Independence occurred from 1952 to 1956 between France and a separatist movement led by Habib Bourguiba. Tunisia achieved its independence from the European colonial power on March 20, 1956.

