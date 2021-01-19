  1. Politics
Clashes renewed in Tunis between security forces & protestors

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – Sources have informed about the deployment of Tunisian army forces in different provinces of the country and renewed clashes between the forces and protestors.

The Sputnik correspondent said that the Tadamon neighborhood (one of the largest popular neighborhoods in the capital) witnessed the deployment of the National Guard, at a time when protests renewed.

As reported, there were clashes between the protesters and the security forces in the streets, which seemed almost empty of pedestrians.

At least 630 people were detained during the clashes Monday night.

During the past three days, several regions and governorates have witnessed protests due to the economic conditions that the country has been experiencing for years.

Meanwhile, Tunisian security officials have described the recent tensions and protests in the country as chaotic.

