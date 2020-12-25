'No Choice' wins 3 awards at Asiatica Film Festival in Italy

Written, Directed & Produced by Reza Dormishian, 'No Choice' received the Best Feature Film Award, Best Audience Award and NETPAC Award of the 21st Asiatica Film Festival in Italy.

In a message to the festival, Dormishian said, “These awards belong to each and every member of the production team who accompanied me during the difficult conditions of making this film. I am grateful to the jury panel, the secretary of the festival and the distributor of the film. These awards are valuable to me, so I dedicate them to my mother, doctors, the health workers and the medical community, who worked hard during the last year.”

The synopsis of 'No Choice' reads, "Three women living in three different circumstances in Iran; A homeless girl, a human rights lawyer, and a gynaecologist. Golbahar, a sixteen-year-old girl, has been in the business of making babies for sale since she was eleven. The story begins when Golbahar is sold to a middle-aged man to have a baby for him. After a month, Golbahar is still not pregnant. Her pimp threatens to kill her if she does not get pregnant soon. Golbahar undertakes some medical tests and to her surprises, she finds out that her tubes have been tied. Golbahar has no knowledge of such operation ever done. She is suspicious that surgery was done when she was hospitalized for an accident she had a while back. A social worker introduces her to a lawyer. The lawyer believes that Golbahar's situation is the result of an unofficial national plan to euthanize the homeless in Iran to control their rising population. Her research leads to finding the gynaecologist responsible, however, she does not admit."

The cast included Fatemeh Motamed Aria, Negar Javaherian, Parsa Pirouzfar, Bahman Farman Ara, Pardis Ahmadiyeh, Mojtaba Pirzadeh, BabaK Karimi, Homayoun Ershadi.

'No Choice' also took part at Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9.

Asiatica -encounters with Asian cinema- was created in 2000, to establish an original channel of communication between Italy and Asia.

The event, which began on December 18, concluded on December 23, with the award-giving ceremony. This year, screenings of the selected films were held virtually, owing to the ongoing pandemic.

