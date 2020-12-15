Iranian short film “Limbo” wins at Brazilian FilmFest.

Iranian short film “Limbo” directed by Ghasideh Golmakani wins at Brazilian Alter do Chão Film Festival.

Thirteen Iranian films participated in the competition section of the event.

"Limbo" depicts the story of an Iraqi sniper who, after taking part in various battles in his country, immigrated to Iran and started tattooing the names of people he had killed in the wars.

The Festival was held online from December 9 to 13 due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Alter do Chão Film Festival, is a meeting place between cultures around audiovisual production and other artistic manifestations of the Brazilian Amazon and the world in the national and international cinema and audiovisual production environment, a stage for musical presentations and other artistic events to foster the interactivity of everyone interested in the intelligent and responsible preservation of the environment, cultures and Amazonian societies.

FA/ 5096615