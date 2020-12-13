‘Khatemeh’ wins award at Herat Intl. Women's Film Festival

The documentary, made by Zarei brothers – Mehdi and Hadi – is about an Afghan teenage girl who lives in Shiraz, Iran, and reluctantly gets married to her late sister’s husband under the pressure of her family. After a while, she escapes from home due to her husband and her brother’s torture and beating. She becomes a refugee to the welfare organization of Shiraz.

Zarei brothers narrate the story of Khatameh's life from the moment she took refuge in the welfare organization's help center to file for divorce.

Khatemeh has already been displayed in Italy, the US, Leipzig, Florence, Prague, and Cinema Verite and won a number of awards.

The Iranian documentary received the Special Mention of the Jury in the Human Rights Feature Movie section of Life After Oil International Film Festival in Italy in September.

The Herat International Women’s Film Festival (HIWFF) is an iconic and the most prestigious Women’s Film Festival in the region. It was established by the Roya Film House and Armanshahr Foundation/OPEN ASIA in 2013. It is an annual event held in Afghanistan; gathering filmmakers, cinema lovers, and activists from all over the world, HIWFF tackles issues such women Rights, gender equality, sexual identity, domestic violence among others through the power of the lens and cinema which is the window to society and particularly women in this case.

HIWFF, which comprises films about women and/or executed by women, aims to highlight the power of women in different life situations, the festival organizers believe in promoting a positive image of women struggling with dignity to make a change in their environment. The festival’s judges and programmers are coming from different film backgrounds, and are eager to put together an exciting and truly high-quality program of various films focusing on human problems.

ZZ/com