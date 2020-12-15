Uzbekistan keen on investing in Chabahar port development

In a videoconference on Tuesday, Iranian Deputy of Road Minister at Transport Affairs Shahram Adamnejad and Uzbek Deputy Minister of Transport D Dehkanov discussed the implementation of transit strategies between the two countries to the origin and destination of India and other third countries through the port of Chabahar.

Chabahar port is a safe and very suitable port for the transit of goods, said Adamnejad, adding that the neighboring countries and the region can benefit from investing in this port.

Referring to the restrictions imposed by Turkmenistan on the entry or transit of goods through this country, he informed of Iran's effective measures in the field of transportation of goods and trucks by vessels from Iran's northern ports in the Caspian Sea.

For his part, Dehkanov also praised the facilities and equipment of Chabahar port, saying that considering the operational capabilities, equipment and geostrategic position of Chabahar port, it is suggested that a joint working group be formed with representatives of Iran and Uzbekistan to carefully review the plans and present operational plans of Uzbekistan presence in Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar.

In this meeting, an official at Ports & Maritime Organization Of Iran Khosrow Saraei also said that located in a strategic area and outside the Strait of Hormuz, Chabahar port has access to deep open waters.

Referring to the developments in Chabahar port and the presence of Indian investors, he added that during the last 22 months, 72 container ships, 20 General Cargo ships, 3 livestock ships and one cargo ship were accepted in Chabahar port, which indicates the prosperity of this port and the increase in the volume of operations.

Stating that Chabahar port has joined the free zone and enjoys the rules and regulations of a free zone, he announced a 50% discount on the transit of goods and a 25-year tax exemption and free transfer of currency abroad as part of the benefits of investing in the port.

Referring to the good experience of Indians in attracting goods and ships to the port of Chabahar, Saraei invited Uzbek transport officials to use the facilities provided in Chabahar.

