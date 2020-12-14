'Pasabandar' border market to be inaugurated in Chabahar

According to Mobin Ali-Mir, eight border markets are to be launched in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, of which Pasabandar border market will be inaugurated in February 2021.

"The Pasabandar market has been connected to a pier to ease exports and imports," he informed, "African countries, Oman, Pakistan, and India are the most important countries that can be connected to Iran via Pasabandar."

"Other border markets in Sistan and Baluchestan can only facilitate trade between two countries, but Pasabandar can give Iran access to several ones."

Pasabandar is a village in Sand-e Mir Suiyan Rural District, Dashtiari District, Chabahar County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran. At the 2006 census, its population was 696, in 109 families. It is the southernmost town of Iran.

Chabahar Port, the only Iranian ocean port, is a strategic port with unique opportunities that can attract investments from Iranian and foreign private sectors.

The development of the Chabahar Port is important for the economic development of regional countries and it is worth noting that endorsing regional agreements with neighboring countries are crucial for Iran so that it can increase its transit share to connect the shores of the Indian Ocean to Russia, northern Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

