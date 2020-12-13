Iran's initiative to resolve Yemeni crisis on table: Khaji

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Ali-Asghar Khaji said Tehran hopes that the countries of the region, the United States, and the enemies of Yemen will understand that war cannot be the solution for Yemen and that Iran's initiative as a fundamental solution is still on the table.

He noted that from the beginning of the invasion of Yemen, Iran declared that the solution for this country should be political, and for this reason, the Islamic Republic proposed a balanced plan consisting of four clauses to resolve the issue.

"Some countries in the region thought that they could resolve the Yemeni issue militarily within three or four months without granting political concessions to the Yemeni parties," he said.

"The military war in Yemen has led to the greatest humanitarian crisis of the century," Khaji noted, "Thousands of women and children have lost their lives and hunger has spread."

"The aggressors in Yemen did not achieve their goals despite six years of attacks, but the Yemeni people were able to create an equation of balance, deterrence, and power in their favor," he added.

"We hope that the countries of the region, the United States and the enemies of Yemen will understand that war cannot be the solution and that Iran's initiative to stop the aggression, lift the siege, and start the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue is still on the table as a fundamental solution," he said.

He stressed that the Yemenis have the courage and military strength to confront the "occupiers and aggressors" and that there is no need for Iran.

