Iran, Tajikistan discuss implementation of joint decisions

In a tweet, Iranian envoy Mohammad Taghi Saberi informed of his meeting with Daler Jumaev who serves as the General Director for Pamir Energy (PE) and wrote: "During the meeting, the latest economic issues of bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the field of water and energy, as well as the implementation of the decisions of the follow-up committee of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Tajikistan were discussed."

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is essential to compensate for the economic damages in the post-coronavirus era.

In the current situation, the two countries need to work hard with each other in order to make up for the economic damages in the post-corona period.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was of the first countries that recognized the independence of Tajikistan and opened its embassy in this country.

