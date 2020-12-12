  1. Economy
Iran, Tajikistan discuss implementation of joint decisions

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – The Ambassador of Iran to Tajikistan conferred a Tajik official on the implementation of the decisions made by the Joint Economic Commission of Iran-Tajikistan.

In a tweet, Iranian envoy Mohammad Taghi Saberi informed of his meeting with Daler Jumaev who serves as the General Director for Pamir Energy (PE) and wrote: "During the meeting, the latest economic issues of bilateral relations, especially cooperation in the field of water and energy, as well as the implementation of the decisions of the follow-up committee of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Tajikistan were discussed."

Bilateral cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan is essential to compensate for the economic damages in the post-coronavirus era.

In the current situation, the two countries need to work hard with each other in order to make up for the economic damages in the post-corona period.

The Islamic Republic of Iran was of the first countries that recognized the independence of Tajikistan and opened its embassy in this country.

