Iran, Tajikistan stress boosting economic ties

He met and held talks with Iranian ambassador to Dushanbe Mohammad Taqi Saberi on the development of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

Given the technical and export capacities of Iranian companies in many fields, Tajikistan is ready to participate in construction of joint factories, he said, calling for increased investment by Iranian businessmen and investors in his country.

Iran’s ambassador, for his part, emphasized the need to increase the volume of economic exchanges between the two countries.

Referring to the 13th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation of the two countries in Tehran, Saberi said that Iran is also ready to cooperate with Tajikistan in all fields and implementation of joint projects.

The two sides emphasized the need to strengthen and develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the private sector through activities of chambers of commerce.

MNA/FNA 13980920000040