Tajikistan condemns assassination of scientist ‘Fakhrizadeh’

In this note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan expressed its deep condolences to the Iranian people and family of martyr ‘Fakhrizadeh’.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday November 27 in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

Over the past days, foreign ministers of many countries, including Russia, Venezuela, South Africa, Qatar, Jordan, UAE, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Republic of Azerbaijan and Kuwait as well as EU Foreign Policy Chief, in separate messages condemned the assassination.

MA/IRN84136031