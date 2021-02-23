Iran, Tajikistan explore avenues to broaden security coop.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views and discussed various aspects of bilateral ties between Iran and Tajikistan especially the status and prospects of cooperation of the two countries in the security field.

So far, the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan have inked more than 160 documents in the field of bilateral cooperation.

Tajik president, for his turn, emphasized the need for implementation of comprehensive documents signed between the two countries, the issue of which has paved suitable way for strengthening cooperation between executive bodies of the two countries.

Iranian Interior Minister and Tajikistan’s President exchanged their views on a series of major issues such as intensification of geopolitics competitions and new threats for the world and regional security.

Elsewhere in their remarks, the two sides addressed the coronavirus global pandemic, stating that the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, created serious global economic crisis for all countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on practical steps taken by the two governments of Iran and Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19, as well as existing regional and international issues.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli arrived in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

