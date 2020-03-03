Those using coronavirus as political weapon are ‘criminals’: Ghasemi

“Those who take advantage of people’s lives and turn the coronavirus into a political weapon against Iran are criminals,” Ghasemi wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The fight against the coronavirus is not limited to a specific country or a special center, and the control of the virus needs a global consensus and comprehensive cooperation,” he stressed.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a press conference that some media outlets intentionally seek to undermine the Iranian efforts to combat the coronavirus, adding that among our responsibilities is to thwart these bad media propaganda against the country.

He added that some, unfortunately, suggest that Iran is the source of this virus, and they fabricate and display false statistics.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 77 with 2336 confirmed cases.

