Iran records 7,501 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Speaking at her daily briefing on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 115,770 with the death toll standing at 52,447.

823,231people have recovered from the disease, she said, noting that 6,750,359 tests have been carried out to detect the disease across the country.

She went on to say that 1,322 new cases have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours while 5,711 people are in critical condition.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 1.6 with 72,715,369 million known cases of infection and more than 50.9 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

ZZ/FNA13990924000543